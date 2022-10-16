'Humorous, Sensitive': Ob-Gyn Reviews Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G'

She encourages Uday to look past societal constraints and change his mindset. She says “Male female kya hota hai, doctor doctor hota hai”. This is actually what is true in the real world. Some of the best gynaecologists are male and patients don’t specifically seek out a female gynaec.

They just need a doctor who can understand them and treat them well. Gender is a social construct.

A doctor’s expertise and approach towards a patient is not defined by gender. The movie also brings about the interplay of the genders while touching upon the need to understand their emotional complexity.

For me, the highlight of the film is the whole bunch of female characters, from Rakul Preet, Sheeba Chadda to many others. Each of them is a strong character in their own right, and break down unnecessary and social constructs about masculinity and ambition. They end up dismantling his archaic ideas about what a man is supposed to do – sending a strong message not only to Ayushmann’s character but also to others watching.