Nupur Sanon to Star Opposite Akshay in ‘Bell Bottom’?
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is all set to be the leading lady in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Bell Bottom. The news was reported by Pinkvilla on Wednesday. Nupur recently made her debut with a music video with Akshay Kumar.
A source told the website that the rumours about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom are untrue and that Nupur has been finalised. Nupur’s look test is also done. Apparently, Nupur will be playing Akshay’s wife in the film.
Inspired by true events, the poster of Bell Bottom shows the actor dressed in ‘80s style, leaning on a red vintage car with an airplane flying in the background. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM!”
However, recently Akshay announced the new release date of the film. He wrote, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”
The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
(With inputs from Pinkvilla)
