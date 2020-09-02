No Proof Yet of Murder In Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Report

The officers have also reportedly said that the investigation is still on, adding that they are focussing on the suicide angle to see if a case can be made for abetment to suicide. The report further states that as per the team conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide.

So far, the CBI has collected all evidence from the Mumbai Police, reconstructed the crime scene and questioned all key suspects, which includes Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty. After this, the CBI will look at the reports submitted by the AIIMS forensic team, which will throw light on the autopsy and post-mortem reports of Sushant.

On 28 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetting the suicide of the actor and embezzlement of funds.

(Inputs: India Today)