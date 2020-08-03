No Connection Between Disha & Sushant's Suicide: Disha's Mother

Responding to reports linking Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide with his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide, the latter's mother has said that there cannot be a connection between the two.

In an interview to Zee News, Disha's mother said that the family didn't know of Disha being Sushant's manager. "We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time,” she said.

Disha had also managed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for two years and was with her when Jazbaa, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sarbjit released.

Responding to whether they would like Bihar Police to investigate the matter, Disha's mother said, “We are pained by reopening everything. I don’t know how long they will dig into the matter. Our daughter is not going to come back. If I could bring back my daughter by reopening the matter, we would have done something. We are open to investigation if anyone has done something wrong. Just don’t bother us.”

Disha Salian died by suicide on 8 June in Mumbai.