Nimmi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal ‘No Kiss Girl’

She wasn’t exactly on Sunset Boulevard but pretty close to it. Residing in a row of commodious rooms in Neha Apartments on the Juhu seafront, she didn’t isolate herself but would occasionally venture out to showbiz events, particularly those which belatedly crowned her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

She passed away in a Juhu hospital at the age of 88 on Wednesday of advanced age ailments compounded by a long-standing lung infection. Her niece Bano, cousin Ruhi and trusty domestic help Rana, were by her side when the end came.