Why Can’t I Romance Shah Rukh or Hrithik?: Neena Gupta
When it comes to giving life advice, few people can do it as well as Neena Gupta. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about live-in relationships being better than divorce.
She also said that these changes can be felt in big cities.
Neena Gupta also opened up on the fact that Bollywood’s leading men are cast alongside heroines who are younger to them by 20-25 years but it never happens vice-versa.
Speaking further about her role in the film industry, she said, “My media image is different than what I am.”
Neena added that she doesn't harbour feelings or hatred against her former partners , and that people don’t suddenly change after a relationship is terminated. She also said that she has “great faith” in her daughter Masaba’s father Vivian Richards. She admitted she was “devastated” after Masaba’s divorce. However, it was Masaba herself who provided her with the emotional support.
The veteran actor also mentioned that her father helped her look after Masaba. “He helped raise Masaba”, she said. She added that choosing to birth Masaba was not as difficult as standing by the choices she had made. To not turn to people for money and emotional support were among the challenges she grappled with.
(With inputs from: PINKVILLA)
