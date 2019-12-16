Here’s Why Neena Gupta Had to Exit Akshay Starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’
Earlier this year, Neena Gupta had confirmed that she’ll be playing Akshay Kumar’s mother in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. However, the actor is no longer a part of the movie, according to reports.
After they had filmed for a few days, Rohit Shetty felt that her track was not fitting easily into the narrative and he conveyed the same to Neena Gupta. The actor understood the same and chose to bow out of the film. According to a report in Mid Day, she even joked about it and told Rohit that he would have to make up for this by offering her his next film.
The actor will also feature in a Netflix web series inspired by her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta’s life. The show will trace her journey from her lineage to her professional highs, her fight for body positivity and her personal life.
The Sonam Nair-directed project, produced and conceptualised by Ashvini Yardi, will be headlined by Masaba and mother Neena, thus marking their first outing together on screen.
According to a trade source, “Masaba and Ashvini have been spotted together on several occasions over the past year. It has now emerged that the two were finalising the concept of the show. While the web series takes inspiration from Masaba's life, it has been fictionalised to an extent. It will see Masaba as a fashion designer who navigates her professional and personal life after her divorce. No prizes for guessing that Neena will be seen as her mother. Both women loved the concept and immediately said yes.”
