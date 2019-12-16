Here’s Why Neena Gupta Had to Exit Akshay Starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’

Earlier this year, Neena Gupta had confirmed that she’ll be playing Akshay Kumar’s mother in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. However, the actor is no longer a part of the movie, according to reports.

After they had filmed for a few days, Rohit Shetty felt that her track was not fitting easily into the narrative and he conveyed the same to Neena Gupta. The actor understood the same and chose to bow out of the film. According to a report in Mid Day, she even joked about it and told Rohit that he would have to make up for this by offering her his next film.

The actor will also feature in a Netflix web series inspired by her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta’s life. The show will trace her journey from her lineage to her professional highs, her fight for body positivity and her personal life.