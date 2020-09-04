NCB Has Arrested Rhea's Brother Showik: Sushant's Family Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has told The Quint that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the death of the actor.

On the other hand, a report by ANI quotes the NCB as saying, "Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will be arrested in two hours, formal process underway".