NCB Has Arrested Rhea's Brother Showik: Sushant's Family Lawyer
The NCB is investigating a drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has told The Quint that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the death of the actor.
On the other hand, a report by ANI quotes the NCB as saying, "Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will be arrested in two hours, formal process underway".
A team of the NCB had reached the residence of Rhea Chakraborty early on Friday, 4 September, for searches, as the agency is currently investigating a drug matter in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The NCB team reached Rhea's residence around 6:30 am. The Chakraborty family handed over things such as a mobile phone and a laptop to the agency officials.
The NCB had said that house searches were conducted in Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda's residences as provided under NDPS Act.
