Munjya Box Office Day 3: Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Mints Rs 19 Cr

The film started its box office run with Rs 4 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it saw an impressive 81.25% increase, earning Rs 7.25 crore. The film continued its strong performance on Sunday, bringing in Rs 7.75 crore.

The horror-comedy film has been a surprising success from day one, outperforming other releases. It surpassed Mr and Mrs Mahi, which earned Rs 16.85 crore in its first three days, by bringing in Rs 19 crore in the same timeframe. Additionally, it did better than Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which made Rs 9.8 crore during its initial three days.

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and centres on a mischievous and vengeful spirit named Munjya. The plot follows a college student named Bittu, played by Abhay Verma, who discovers his family's connection to Munjya, a ghost from local folklore.

The spirit is obsessed with marrying a girl named Munni and causes a series of humorous and chaotic events take place. The film blends elements of horror with quirky humour, featuring a CGI representation of the ghost Munjya.