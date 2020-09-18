Mumbai’s Bollywood Art Project Gets Its Latest Technology Upgrade

Dahiya’s first BAP mural was a gorgeous wall poster of Anarkali (1953) on Chapel Road in Bandra. Anarkali was followed by Deewar (1975). This mural at Bandstand needed a horizontal landscape to fit Amitabh Bachchan’s long legs and his attitude.

A resident of Chapel Road himself, Dahiya believes that his art must appeal to its neighbours more than anyone else. And so far, Mumbaikars have loved the idea of turning their gallis and streets into Bollywood posters.