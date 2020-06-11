With the resumption of film and television shoots, Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga is one of the first films to resume shoot next month. The 12-day schedule will be completed at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City after getting the due permissions from the Telangana government, reports Mumbai Mirror.The films starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff was slated for a June end release, but the shoot was halted midway due to the lockdown. Confirming the news to the publication, director Sanjay Gupta said, “Yes, we are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff, along with hotels for the team from Mumbai. It’s all contained within the studio premises and that cuts down on the risk.”Producer Bhushan Kumar mentioned that the health of the cast and crew is the foremost priority.“It’s a very difficult time for the industry, but with the government’s support and approval, we can look at completing our films. I am happy our supportive cast and crew have agreed to shoot next month.”Bhushan KumarDuring the lockdown, work on visual effects and some post-production work had started, but the team would still require about four months from the date of shoot completion, to lock the final print.Ranbir, Sanjay’s ‘Shamshera’ to Resume Shoot TooAlong with Mumbai Saga, Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will also be completing its shoot. Four days of patchwork is left on the period drama, which will be completed inside the YRF studio, with limited crew, reported Mid-Day.Director Karan Malhotra had started work on the post-production during the lockdown period. As soon as YRF gets the due permission from Producers’ Guild, the shoot will be resumed. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.