Mr and Mrs Mahi Trailer: Rajkummar-Janhvi's Film Is a Sports Drama With a Twist

The debut trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi has arrived, offering a captivating blend of cricket and romance. Directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena fame, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

In this sneak peek, the duo portrays a married couple deeply passionate about cricket. Kapoor's character, a doctor, adores the sport both as a spectator and a player, while Rao's character harbours dreams of cricket stardom that have yet to materialize.