Mr and Mrs Mahi Trailer: Rajkummar-Janhvi's Film Is a Sports Drama With a Twist

The debut trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi has arrived, offering a captivating blend of cricket and romance. Directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena fame, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
In this sneak peek, the duo portrays a married couple deeply passionate about cricket. Kapoor's character, a doctor, adores the sport both as a spectator and a player, while Rao's character harbours dreams of cricket stardom that have yet to materialize.
Karan Johar had earlier spoken about the film and said, "Some films are more than just stories. They are so much more than celluloid love. They talk to the viewer about dreams and how often people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams. Mr and Mrs Mahi is exceptionally close to our hearts."
Mr and Mrs Mahi will release in cinemas on 31 May.
