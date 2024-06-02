'Mr and Mrs Mahi' BO Day 2: Rajkummar, Janhvi Film Earns Over Rs 11 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi released in theatres on 31 May. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film saw a slight dip in its box office collection on the second day. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over Rs 11 crore nett so far. Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The sports drama raked in Rs 6.75 crore on the first day of its release. On day two, it collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India as per early estimates.
In their review, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Mr & Mrs Mahi isn’t a ‘bad film’ – it is rather enjoyable in bits despite its predictability. It just feels incomplete. This might be the rare instance where a film would’ve benefited from a longer screen time to let the audience actually understand ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ because they both seemed like people who would benefit from some understanding, some grace."
