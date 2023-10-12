ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Mission Raniganj' Day 6 Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Rs 17 Crore

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' is inspired from the real life story of the late Jaswant Singh Gill.

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, the film is based on the real-life story of the late mining engineer and social worker Jaswant Singh Gill.

As per Sacnilk, the biographical drama has witnessed a drop in its earnings at the domestic box office. The film reportedly earned Rs 1.6 crore on the sixth day of its release.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.8 crore on day one, Rs 4.8 crore on day two, Rs 5 crore on day three, and Rs 1.50 crore each on the fourth and fifth days of its release. The film's total collection at the box office currently stands at Rs 16.90 crore.

Akshay's character in the film draws inspiration from Gill, who carried out the rescue operation at the Mahabir Colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal, where 65 miners were trapped in a flooded coal mine in November 1989.

In addition to Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

