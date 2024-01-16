'Merry Christmas' BO Day 4: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Film Earns ₹11.3Cr

The report also states that it made Rs 3.83 crore nett in India in all languages on Sunday. It collected Rs 3.45 crore nett in all languages on Saturday. On its opening day Merry Christmas, simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil, collected Rs 2.45 crore nett in all languages at the domestic box office.

Sharing his experience of making the film Raghavan had said in a statement, "Merry Christmas is a very different film from anything I have made in the past. At the core of this film is a relationship that develops between two strangers over the course of one night. There's a crime involved, of course, but sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night. We have taken a slow-burn approach; there's anticipation and suspense, but the twists and turns are quieter, even stealthier. The viewer has to invest in the characters played by Katrina and Vijay to really enjoy the pay-off."