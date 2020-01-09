Meghna Gulzar on ‘Chhapaak’ And The Lessons Laxmi Taught Her

“Originally the script was titled ‘Gandhak’, which is the Hindi name for sulphuric acid. I realised that ‘Gandhak’ may not lend itself very nicely to songs, to lyrics, and so then I thought of ‘Chhapaak’ and chhapaak is a very lyrical word in itself and the idea of splashing can be one which is very romantic, very poetic, but when that splash is one of acid, it is extremely violent. The power of that irony is what drew me to this word.”

Meghna Gulzar