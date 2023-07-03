ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Satya'

Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Satya'

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Satya' completes 25 years since first theatrical release on 3 July 1998.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Satya'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The radical gangster drama first hit the silver screens on 3 July 1988.

The film boasted an ensemble cast of Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, and Shefali Shah, among others. Satya also marked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's major break as a co-writer in Varma's film at the age of 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Satya's cast and crew, including Bajpayee, Kashyap, Shah, and Matondkar, celebrated the film with their social media posts.

Shah took to Instagram and shared a montage from the film, featuring herself and Bajpayee.

Have a look:

Similarly, Bajpayee also shared a snippet of his popular monologue from the film on his Instagram story. He captioned it, "25 years of Satya. Mumbai ka king kaun? (Who is the king of Mumbai?)"

A screenshot of Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Matondkar also celebrated the film's anniversary on social media. The actor shared a couple stills of herself from the film on her Instagram. Likewise, Kashyap also reposted Bajpayee and Shah's stories on his Instagram handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satya, which was initially labelled a flop, turned out to be the biggest hit of the time and ran in cinema halls for up to 25 weeks.

Also Read

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×