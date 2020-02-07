‘Malang’ Public Review: A Predictable, One Time Watch

Filmmaker Mohit Suri's movie Malang released on 7 February. The thriller stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and is packed with action, drama and romance.

Mohit Suri is known for his romantic thrillers. His previous directorials Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 were well-received at the box office. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some have praised the screenplay, others felt that the film’s plot is reminiscent of Suri’s previous movies and offers nothing new. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s performances have had a lukewarm reception, but most agree that Anil Kapoor, who plays the antagonist, has done a commendable job and elevates an otherwise predictable film.

Watch the video to see what the audience has to say about Malang.

