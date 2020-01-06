‘Malang’ Trailer: Aditya-Disha’s Killer Romance
The trailer of director Mohit Suri’s Malang - Unleash The Madness, an action-thriller, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu has just dropped, and it is surely certified madness.
Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery. From the trailer it appears that Aditya goes on a killing spree at some point as their love story goes wrong.
And just in case you miss what the film is about, the word ‘jaan lena’ gets thrown around in dialogues several times throughout the trailer, by each of the main characters.
While he says that ‘mere liye jaan lena mera nasha hai’, Disha says ‘jaan lena mera maza hai’. Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of a police officer investigating the murders, on the other hand, says, that ‘murdering is his habit’. And Kunal, who will be seen in a key role in the film also has murder on his mind.
Aditya looks in great shape in the trailer as he and Disha indulge in an edgy romance on screen. There are tons of beach sequences, including a frequently shirtless Aditya, and Disha donning the bikini.
Aditya looks quite impressive in the action sequences.
Produced by T-series and directed by Suri, the film hits the theatres on 7 February.
