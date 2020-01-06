‘Malang’ Trailer: Aditya-Disha’s Killer Romance

The trailer of director Mohit Suri’s Malang - Unleash The Madness, an action-thriller, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu has just dropped, and it is surely certified madness.

Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery. From the trailer it appears that Aditya goes on a killing spree at some point as their love story goes wrong.

And just in case you miss what the film is about, the word ‘jaan lena’ gets thrown around in dialogues several times throughout the trailer, by each of the main characters.