'Maidaan' BO Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Has a Slow Start; Collects Rs 7 Crore

Maidaan's box office collection on the first day hasn't been very impressive. Despite releasing on the Eid holiday and getting good reviews, the film didn't have many takers. The Ajay Devgn-starrer opened for select paid previews on Wednesday (10 April), where it collected Rs 2.6 crore, followed by a full-fledged release on 11 April, where the film collected Rs 4.50 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk. The total collection as of now stands at Rs 7.10 crore.
The opening day figures of Maidaan is almost 50 per cent less than Ajay's last few movies. His supernatural thriller Shaitaan reportedly opened with Rs 14.75 crore, while Drishyam 2 had collected over Rs 15 crore on the first day.
Maidaan follows the story of late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who won India many prestigious matches. In their review of Maidaan The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "The story of a man who fought against all odds to build a team that could take on formidable opponents like the South Korean and Japanese football teams is inspirational enough but Maidaan infuses the story with a verve that keeps it engaging."
