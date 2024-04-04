Maidaan Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Film Sells Over 3000 Tickets

Ajay Devgn has five film releases in 2024. Kicking off with Shaitaan, which has already grossed over Rs 140 crores. He will now star as Syed Abdul Rahim in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan, the architect of Indian Football's golden era from 1952 to 1962.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, booking for the film is available in 420 shows, with 3360 tickets already sold, amassing Rs 6.45 lacs. The makers anticipate a strong opening.
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho, the film faced delays due to Covid-19 and natural disasters. Alongside
Devgn, it features Gajraj Rao and Priya Raj Mani in significant roles. Notably, "Maidaan" clashes with Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The film will hit the big screen during Eid on 10 April.
