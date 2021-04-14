Maharashtra Govt Halts Film & TV Shoots Amid Rising COVID Cases
The order is part of a 17-page order titled Break The Chain.
The Maharashtra government has announced that film and TV shoots will be halted from Wednesday (14 April) evening, as part of the new guidelines issued to try and curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said new restrictions will be implemented in the state from 14 April, 8 pm till 1 May, 7 am.
The order concerning film and television shoots is part of a 17-page order titled Break The Chain, that states all shoots of films, television and advertisement will be put on hold for the above mentioned period. Until this order, shoots in Maharashtra were operating with restrictions like avoiding filming scenes with large crowds or background dancers and no shoots during the weekend lockdown.
Some of the movies such as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye were being filmed.
Television producer JD Majethia told The Indian Express, "We support the new guidelines laid down by the government. Last time too we worked following all the necessary protocols. We will approach Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discuss if we can continue working with restrictions, as it's a question of employment for so many people. If nothing works out we will have to wait for things to settle down".
Anees Bazmee, who has been contemplating returning to floors with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had earlier told the publication, "Like everyone in the industry, I am also waiting and watching. If lockdown happens it will apply to everyone. Otherwise, we will go ahead with our schedule".
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.