Maharashtra Cinemas Are Reopening, but What About the Single Screen Theatres?

The Maharashtra government's announcement that 22 October shall mark the reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, and auditoriums in the state had brought in a cheer in the industry. Big releases like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 have been announced, touted as the hope for the recovery for cinemas.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for theatres were announced the previous week as well. While the film fraternity and the audience seem to be merry, we must discuss an important part of the sphere of community movie watching—single-screen theatres.