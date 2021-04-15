Maha Curfew: Film Bodies Request CM for Aid to Daily Wage Workers
The film and TV industries have agreed to abide by the 15-day curfew on shooting imposed by CM Uddhav Thackeray
The film and TV industries have agreed to abide by the 15-day curfew on shooting imposed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to curb the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. However, they have requested the CM to extend financial aid to daily wage workers, as he had promised for construction workers and rickshaw drivers, as per a report by The Times of India.
Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees told the publication, "We will follow the curfew and shooting will be put on hold till 30 April. But we want the government to extend financial help to our daily wage workers. We have the entire list with account numbers which we can share with the government. The daily wagers of the industry are first to get hit. We don't want another exodus scenario and therefore request the CM to help our industry workers too like he is helping in the other sectors".
Changing Locations
On the other hand, a number of producers are moving to Goa to carry on shooting their films, as per a report by The Indian Express. FWICE president BN Tiwari told the publication, "Though this is a 15-day lockdown, many producers are gearing up for an extension given the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. So, many films will be shot in Goa, Kolkata".
For example, makers of Ek Villain 2, along with the cast and some crew members, have flown down to Goa to shoot the second schedule of the movie.
“Shooting during these times is hard on the cast and crew, but they’ve shown fantastic resilience and great team work and have turned things around at such a short notice; we are ready to roll this week (16 April). The scale and mounting of the film calls for live, scenic locales instead of studio floors,” producer Ekta Kapoor said in a statement.
Bhushan Kumar, the producer of Ek Villain 2, is yet to make a decision about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Director of the latter, Anees Bazmee, told The Indian Express, "We are waiting for the producer to take a call. However, the situation is bad everywhere. Some places are reporting numbers, some aren’t. So, is it really safe to shoot somewhere else?”
What About Television?
Producers of television shows are also contemplating changing locations so that the shows don't come to a screeching halt.
Colors’ show Udaariyaan is based in Chandigarh, and Sasural Simar Ka, which is set to launch from 26 April, recently shot in Agra. While it was a three-day schedule, sources told the publication that it might get pushed so that more episodes can be shot there. Balaji Telefilms has decided to shift all its film and TV shoots to Goa. Hence Mollki (Colors), Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) and Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) will most probably be shot in Goa. As for Zee TV, Teri Meri Ikk Jindari would be shifted to Punjab, while Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti team is planning to shoot in Surat. A final call is expected to take place soon.
