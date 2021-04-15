Maha Curfew: Film Bodies Request CM for Aid to Daily Wage Workers

The film and TV industries have agreed to abide by the 15-day curfew on shooting imposed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to curb the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. However, they have requested the CM to extend financial aid to daily wage workers, as he had promised for construction workers and rickshaw drivers, as per a report by The Times of India.

Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees told the publication, "We will follow the curfew and shooting will be put on hold till 30 April. But we want the government to extend financial help to our daily wage workers. We have the entire list with account numbers which we can share with the government. The daily wagers of the industry are first to get hit. We don't want another exodus scenario and therefore request the CM to help our industry workers too like he is helping in the other sectors".