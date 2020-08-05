Madhuri Recalls 'Fun Memories' as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Turns 26

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! has completed 26 years on Wednesday, 5 August. Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share 'then-and-now' photos with Salman Khan, her co-star in the film.

"Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार", Madhuri wrote.