Madhuri Recalls 'Fun Memories' as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Turns 26
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles
Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! has completed 26 years on Wednesday, 5 August. Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share 'then-and-now' photos with Salman Khan, her co-star in the film.
"Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार", Madhuri wrote.
Renuka Shahane thanked Sooraj Barjatya for the "incredible film". She also reposted a note from Rajshri Films studio which goes, "A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. Thank you for loving 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' unconditionally. And, we are assured that the love will continue to grow in leaps and bounds because 'Hum Aapke Hain'.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles along with Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath. It released in theatres on 5 August 1994. The film is considered one of the biggest Bollywood hits of all time and its soundtrack still remains popular.
