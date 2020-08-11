These Are Madhuri Dixit's Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Films
Madhuri Dixit holds Twitter AMA, reveals favourite song and film
Madhuri Dixit recently completed 36 years in Bollywood and decided to host an Ask Me Anything on Twitter with her fans to celebrate the occasion. What followed was a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane.
She made her debut with Hiren Nag’s Abodh in 1984. It was also Bengali actor Tapas Paul’s Bollywood debut. She began the AMA by writing, “Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all. Thank you for being a part of my journey over the last #36YearsInBollywood.”
When asked about her favourite Shah Rukh Khan movie, the actor replied, “I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together.”
Madhuri and SRK starred in a number of movies together such as Koyla, Devdas and HumTumhare Hain Sanam. Their first film together was the 1994 Anjaam.
Another Twitter user congratulated her on her 36-year long career and asked about her “most unforgettable moment”. She replied, “My very first shot for Abodh. It felt like a dream that I was working in a film.”
Speaking about her 'absolute favourite song' Madhuri has performed to she said, “If I had to pick one it’ll be Ek Do Teen as it was my first hit.”
Some people got an interesting look into her life when she said that she would be “doing research in genetics” if she hadn’t gotten into acting.
Replying to another Twitter user, she listed her top three greatest memories, “The first hit movie, the day I got married & when I had kids.”
Since Abodh, Madhuri has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films, the most recent of them being 2019’s Kalank and Total Dhamaal. She is currently busy with production work on her new film Panchak, which she announced with her husband, Shriram Nene.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.