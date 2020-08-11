These Are Madhuri Dixit's Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Films

Madhuri Dixit recently completed 36 years in Bollywood and decided to host an Ask Me Anything on Twitter with her fans to celebrate the occasion. What followed was a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane.

She made her debut with Hiren Nag’s Abodh in 1984. It was also Bengali actor Tapas Paul’s Bollywood debut. She began the AMA by writing, “Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all. Thank you for being a part of my journey over the last #36YearsInBollywood.”

When asked about her favourite Shah Rukh Khan movie, the actor replied, “I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together.”