‘Tezaab’ to ‘Devdas’, 12 Iconic Scenes Madhuri Aced On Screen

There is no doubt that Madhuri Dixit-Nene is one of the most versatile actresses of her times. She didn’t always choose the best scripts, but nobody can fault her when it comes to stealing the show in crucial scenes, with her sheer screen presence and undeniable acting prowess. From drama and romance to comedy - there was nothing Madhuri couldn’t ace.

On her birthday, we revisit some of her most iconic scenes to date.