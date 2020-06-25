The news of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel being made has been doing the rounds lately, with fans of the 2001 film praying it to be true. R Madhavan, who starred in the film along with Dia Mirza, has now reacted to the rumours saying that he ‘hopes they are true cause he has no idea about it’. Madhavan took to Twitter to share that he hopes someone has the right ‘age-appropriate’ script for him and Dia Mirza. “#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है (it’s difficult to reprise Madhav Shastri now).”The rumours about the film’s sequel being made also mentioned that the makers have finally found a suitable script. A source told Mid-Day , “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development.”Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.