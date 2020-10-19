'Ludo' Trailer: Abhishek, Rajkummar Caught in a Web of Lies

The clip shows the lives of four people who cross paths with each other because of some twist of fate. Love stories, a kidnapping, a villain and lots of action - Ludo impresses us with its arresting visuals. While Pankaj Tripathi brandishes guns with utmost swag, Fatima Sana Shaikh seems to be caught in a web of lies. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, runs a restaurant.

Bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo will premiere on Netflix on 12 November.