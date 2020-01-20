Twitter Criticises ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer for Sara’s Character
The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has been receiving flak on Twitter for Sara Ali Khan’s ‘poorly written character.’ Twitter users did not seem happy with the way her character seems to be etched out in the trailer.
The writer of Chhapaak, Atika Chouhan, initially tweeted, “Yaar, Imtiaz Ali needs urgent feminist revision. For a start, he should write with a woman screenwriter. #SaveImtiazAli.”
That was followed by stand up-comic Aditi Mittal’s tweets about the same, talking about how ‘ignorant’ the women representation in Imtiaz’s films are. “Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer made me miss the time when women merely wanted holistic representations of their lives on screen. Now it’s wishing that they had just left us as airy charecters instead of these “scuse me u won’t sleep with me how dare u my career” *cigarette smoke*,” she tweeted.
Aditi added, “As @atikachohan so rightly pointed out- representations of women like this are not woefully ignorant, they’re WILFULLY ignorant. It’s a backlash to the small progress that women have made in having voices and holding men accountable.”
In the trailer, Sara’s character, Zoe is shown as a career-oriented girl who prioritises her career over her relationship with Kartik Aaryan’s character, Veer. In a particular scene, she tells Veer, “I will never be able to balance you and my career.”
The trailer of the film dropped on Friday, and just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.