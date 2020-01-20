Twitter Criticises ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer for Sara’s Character

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has been receiving flak on Twitter for Sara Ali Khan’s ‘poorly written character.’ Twitter users did not seem happy with the way her character seems to be etched out in the trailer.

The writer of Chhapaak, Atika Chouhan, initially tweeted, “Yaar, Imtiaz Ali needs urgent feminist revision. For a start, he should write with a woman screenwriter. #SaveImtiazAli.”