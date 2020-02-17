‘Love Aaj Kal’ Has a Flat Opening Weekend, Makes Rs 27.86 Cr
Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal received a good opening on Friday, making Rs 12.40 crore on the opening day. The film registered Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opening day collections so far. But the negative reviews on social media, and by critics, affected the second day business. The figures dropped on Saturday (Rs 8.01 crore) and fell completely flat on Sunday (Rs 8.10 crore).
The film has made a total of Rs 27.86 crore on the opening weekend. As of now, it looks like the film may not pass the Monday test, which is necessary for any film to maintain its momentum.
With a budget of around Rs 60 crore, Love Aaj Kal will have to stay strong through the weekdays to become a hit. With the film not getting good audience reviews, it looks tough at this point.
“ #LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr,” Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media handle.
The new Love Aaj Kal, the current version based on the concept of the 2009 film, is a love story between the young couple Zoe and Veer, juxtaposed with Raj’s (Randeep Hooda) love story from the 90s.
