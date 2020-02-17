‘Love Aaj Kal’ Has a Flat Opening Weekend, Makes Rs 27.86 Cr

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal received a good opening on Friday, making Rs 12.40 crore on the opening day. The film registered Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opening day collections so far. But the negative reviews on social media, and by critics, affected the second day business. The figures dropped on Saturday (Rs 8.01 crore) and fell completely flat on Sunday (Rs 8.10 crore).

The film has made a total of Rs 27.86 crore on the opening weekend. As of now, it looks like the film may not pass the Monday test, which is necessary for any film to maintain its momentum.