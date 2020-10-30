‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to ‘Kalyug Ki Ramayan’: What’s in a Bollywood Title?

Padmaavat wasn’t the first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which saw a change in its title because of a controversy. The filmmaker’s 2013 film RamLeela ran into rough weather before its release after several Hindi groups protested against the title of the film. Their demand was that the film’s title be changed since it did not have anything to do with the actual Ramleela - the enactment of the life of lord Ram. After a Delhi court stayed the release of the film, the makers changed the title of the period romantic drama to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Raam-Leela, which are the names of the film’s lead actors, Ranveer Singh (Ram) and Deepika Padukone (Leela).