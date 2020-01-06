Top Entertainment News: Aditya, John in ‘Ek Villain 2’
Top Entertainment News: Aditya, John in ‘Ek Villain 2’

Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham Team Up for 'Ek Villain 2'

Ek Villain is all set to get a sequel starring Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. The original film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The sequel will be titled Ek Villain 2 and Mohit Suri, who directed Ek Villain, will be returning to the director’s chair for it. The sequel will be a fresh story with the two leads.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)

