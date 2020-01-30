Top Entertainment News: New ‘Bhoot’ Posters Starring Vicky Kaushal

New posters of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship have been released by Dharma Productions, and show Vicky in a never-seen-before avatar. “The tides are getting rough...the sea of fear awaits. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot,” read the caption, hinting at the trailer launch of the film on 31 January.