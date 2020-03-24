Top Entertainment News: Aaron Tveit Contracts Coronavirus

Broadway Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus
American actor-singer Aaron Tveit recently announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 36-year-old star revealed the same on his Instagram handle.
“Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better,” he said. The Out of Blue star found himself “extremely lucky” as his symptoms were very mild in comparison to many who are experiencing much more serious symptoms “because this is a very dangerous virus”, he wrote.
He also mentioned that “loss of taste and smell” are the signs he noticed.
