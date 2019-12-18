Top Entertainment News: Modi Mourns Demise of Shreeram Lagoo

Shashi Tharoor Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2019
Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. The national academy of letters announced the names of the winners on Wednesday, 18 December. Tharoor has won this honour for his non-fiction novel An Era of Darkness, and Acharya for his book of Hindi poetry, Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko. The winners will be felicitated in a ceremony on 25 February, 2020 in Delhi.
Modi Condoles Demise of Marathi Actor Shreeram Lagoo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo will be remembered for years to come, a day after the Hindi and Marathi films actor passed away. “Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital late on Tuesday following health issues, family sources said. He was 92.
SRK, Aamir on Variety List of 500 Most Important People in Global Media
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are among the 10 Indians who feature in Variety magazine’s list of 500 Most Important People in Global Media. Bollywood producers Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Ronnie Screwala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur have also made it to the list, as have Kishore Lulla, executive chairman of Eros International, and Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company, APAC.
(With inputs from IANS)
Kabir Khan to Direct Web Series on Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army
Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital space as a director with the upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari have been roped in for the lead roles.
The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for Independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.
On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.
“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir wrote on Instagram.
(Inputs: IANS)