Top Entertainment News: Modi Mourns Demise of Shreeram Lagoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo will be remembered for years to come, a day after the Hindi and Marathi films actor passed away. “Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital late on Tuesday following health issues, family sources said. He was 92.