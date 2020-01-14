Top Entertainment News: Sharad Kelkar in Bhuj: The Pride of India

Live
Sharad Kelkar Fills in For Rana Daggubati in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
Sharad Kelkar, who recently played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will be again sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Rana Daggubati, who was earlier supposed to play the part, had to turn it down citing health issues. “The movie has a lot of action sequences, and Abhishek offered me the part since it might take months for Rana to recover. I have a good bond with Ajay sir and Sanju sir as well,” said Sharad Kelkar.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
