Top Entertainment News: Jojo Rabbit to Release in India on 31 Jan

Taika Waititi’s critically-acclaimed film Jojo Rabbit will release in India on 31 January. Based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, the film is about a lonely German boy named Jojo and how his world view changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

The satire brings forward the vivid imagination of Jojo, and his experiences through fantasy and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler. Waititi plays the role of Hitler.

The Fox Searchlight film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award.

