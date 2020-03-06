Top Entertainment News: Marvel Reveals Phase IV Dates for 2020-21

Live
Marvel Announces its 2020-21 Releases
Marvel is set to kick off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The studio has announced dates for its 2020-21 releases, which include Black Widow and The Eternals.
- Black Widow - 30 April 2020
- The Eternals - 6 November 2020
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 12 February 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 7 May 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder - 5 November 2021
Priyanka and Nick in Mumbai for Holi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spotted in Mumbai. Photos of a couple posing with a fan have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple are possibly in town to celebrate Holi.
