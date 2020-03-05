Top Entertainment News: Bond Film Release Postponed to November

The release of the next James Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed to November amidst concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres on 2 April will now release in the UK on 12 November and on 25 November in the US. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek.