Top Entertainment News: First Poster for ‘RRR’ Released

COVID-19: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Postponed
Warner Bros Studios has postponed the release of superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 until August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The DC superhero film was scheduled to open on 5 June, but will now hit the screens on 14 August, reported Variety. The sequel reunites Gal Gadot with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the franchise.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Poster of Rajamouli's 'RRR' Released
Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to share the first motion poster for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial RRR.
The film is reportedly based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani. It releases on 8 January 2021.
