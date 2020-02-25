Top Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra to Star in Thadam Remake

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in to play a double-role in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil hit Thadam. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, he will essay the roles of a businessman and thief. The film, which will go to the floors on May in Delhi, marks Vardhan Ketka’s debut as a director, while Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar will play producers to the production. The team is yet to choose a female lead. Written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Tamil feature Thadam featured Arun Vijay in the lead.