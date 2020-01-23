Top Entertainment News: Jackie, Tiger to Co-Star in ‘Baaghi 3’

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to Re-Release in India on 14 Feb
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has become an award-season favourite, will be re-released in India on 14 February. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is a fictional tale of an ageing star and his stunt double set against a backdrop of real-life events, most notably the murder of Hollywood star Sharon Tate.
Jackie, Tiger Shroff to Play Father-Son in ‘Baaghi 3’
The father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are finally coming together for a film, reported Mumbai Mirror. The actors will be a part of the third installment of Baaghi. Jackie Shroff will be playing father to both Tiger and Reteish Deshmukh’s character in the film as the two are brothers. Jackie has already started filming for the part in Mumbai. The shoot started on 20 January and will get over on 24 January.