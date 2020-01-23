Top Entertainment News: Jackie, Tiger to Co-Star in ‘Baaghi 3’

The father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are finally coming together for a film, reported Mumbai Mirror. The actors will be a part of the third installment of Baaghi. Jackie Shroff will be playing father to both Tiger and Reteish Deshmukh’s character in the film as the two are brothers. Jackie has already started filming for the part in Mumbai. The shoot started on 20 January and will get over on 24 January.