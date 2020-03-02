Top Entertainment News: Disha Joins John, Aditya in ‘Ek Villain 2’

Govind Namdev Joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Cast
Veteran actor Govind Namdev has joined the ensemble of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be lead by Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani. Tabu, and comedian Rajpal Yadav will play a key roles in the film. The trio of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani are working as producers for the film. Bhool-Bhuliyaa 2 is set to release on 31 July, 13 years after the first film of the franchise was released. Govind Namdev will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe.
Disha Patani to Star Opposite John Abraham in 'Ek Villain 2'?
Ek Villain’s sequel, which will be starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham, might have found one of its leading ladies in Disha Patani. According to reports, Disha will be starring opposite John in the film and the search for the other actor is still on. The film’s director. Mohit Suri, who also directed Aditya and Disha in Malang, said, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts…kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films.’” Reportedly, Disha will be seen in a ‘gone girl-ish’ avatar in the film. Ek Villain 2 released on 8 January 2021.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )