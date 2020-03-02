Top Entertainment News: Disha Joins John, Aditya in ‘Ek Villain 2’

Ek Villain’s sequel, which will be starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham, might have found one of its leading ladies in Disha Patani. According to reports, Disha will be starring opposite John in the film and the search for the other actor is still on. The film’s director. Mohit Suri, who also directed Aditya and Disha in Malang, said, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts…kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films.’” Reportedly, Disha will be seen in a ‘gone girl-ish’ avatar in the film. Ek Villain 2 released on 8 January 2021.