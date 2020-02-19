Top Entertainment News: Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Singham 3’

Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta in New 'Sheer Qorma' Poster
Faraz Ali’s next directorial project will feature veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker in lead roles. The makers just released a new poster of Sheer Qorma. The film is a story about love in the LGBTQ+ community. Divya Dutta will be paired opposite Swara Bhasker. Shabana Azmi will essay the role of Divya Dutta’s mother.
Rohit Shetty Confirms 'Singham 3' with Ajay Devagn as lead
Director, producer Rohit Shetty has confirmed that he will be releasing the third instalment in the Singham franchise, Singham 3. The franchise started with Ajay Devgn as the lead actor in 2011 and its sequel released in 2014. Ajay will be seen as the lead artist in the third instalment as well. He told Mumbai Mirror that his Akshay Kumar led Sooryavanshi has completed a major portion of shooting.