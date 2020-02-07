Top Entertainment News: Ranveer Wraps up ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Top Entertainment News: Ranveer Wraps up ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Ranveer Singh Wraps Up 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Shoot

The shooting for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has wrapped up, and Ranveer posted a picture with the director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma to announce the same. Sharing the picture with the two, he wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance
Divyang....You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh.”

