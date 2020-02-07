Top Entertainment News: Ranveer Wraps up ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Live
(3) NEW UPDATES
Ranveer Singh Wraps Up 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Shoot
The shooting for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has wrapped up, and Ranveer posted a picture with the director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma to announce the same. Sharing the picture with the two, he wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance
Divyang....You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )