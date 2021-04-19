Kriti, Varun Wrap Arunachal Pradesh Schedule of 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film Bhediya. The actor announced the shooting update on her Instagram account on Monday.



Kriti was shooting in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, with co-star Varun Dhawan. She uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun.



"And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro," she wrote.