Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
Kirron Kher is the best mommy in Bollywood, find out why.
Kirron Kher has to be my favourite Bollywood maa on the big screen. We all know how good she is as an actor (if you haven’t seen Bariwali yet, what are you waiting for?). We’ve also seen the ‘real’ side of the Khamosh Paani actor on the reality show India’s Got Talent – and it’s no less dramatic!
But here’s a special ‘Happy Birthday’ shout-out to Kirron Kher because she reminds me sooo much of my own mom. If you don’t get what I mean, let me illustrate with examples:
Mom, When I Cook Dinner
Mom, Around a Swimming Pool
Mom, When SRK Gets Beaten Up on Screen
Mom, When She Meets My Boyfriends
Mom, When I Said Yes to Marriage
Mom, Every Time She Sees Kirron Kher’s Saree
Live it up Kirron Kher, have an extra special day!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.