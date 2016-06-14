ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!

Kirron Kher is the best mommy in Bollywood, find out why.

Abira Dhar
Updated
Bollywood
2 min read
Happy Birthday Kirron Kher&nbsp;
i

Kirron Kher has to be my favourite Bollywood maa on the big screen. We all know how good she is as an actor (if you haven’t seen Bariwali yet, what are you waiting for?). We’ve also seen the ‘real’ side of the Khamosh Paani actor on the reality show India’s Got Talent – and it’s no less dramatic!

But here’s a special ‘Happy Birthday’ shout-out to Kirron Kher because she reminds me sooo much of my own mom. If you don’t get what I mean, let me illustrate with examples:

Mom, When I Cook Dinner

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Mom, Around a Swimming Pool

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Mom, When SRK Gets Beaten Up on Screen

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Mom, When She Meets My Boyfriends

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Mom, When I Said Yes to Marriage

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Mom, Every Time She Sees Kirron Kher’s Saree

Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Live it up Kirron Kher, have an extra special day!

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday.)

