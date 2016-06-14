Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!

Kirron Kher has to be my favourite Bollywood maa on the big screen. We all know how good she is as an actor (if you haven’t seen Bariwali yet, what are you waiting for?). We’ve also seen the ‘real’ side of the Khamosh Paani actor on the reality show India’s Got Talent – and it’s no less dramatic!

But here’s a special ‘Happy Birthday’ shout-out to Kirron Kher because she reminds me sooo much of my own mom. If you don’t get what I mean, let me illustrate with examples: