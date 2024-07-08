'Kill' Box Office Day 3: Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Film Earns Rs 6.25 Crore In India

Filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala hit the big screens on 5 July. While the film witnessed a slow start at box office on its opening day, it picked up pace over the weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kill collected Rs 1.35 crore on its Friday, followed by Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.70 crore on Sunday, bringing its total box office collection in India to Rs 6.25 crore nett.

He tweeted, "#Kill sees an upward trend in its opening weekend, but the results could’ve been better if it had been released on a different date… Let’s face it, #Kill has the merits, even the word of mouth is unanimously positive, but the #Kalki2898AD juggernaut has eclipsed its biz. All eyes on the make-or-break Monday. [Week 1] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz. (sic)"