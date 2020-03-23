Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan Team up for a Comedy Film?

The source added that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play the role of Katrina’s father but he still hasn’t given his final nod. “The film was supposed to go on floors in May but given the coronavirus outbreak it has been postponed. The makers are waiting for things to settle down”.

Katrina already has a few projects in her kitty. She will reportedly be starring in a supernatural comedy featuring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday. This is followed by the third instalment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Not just that, Katrina will also be part of a female superhero film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)