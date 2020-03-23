Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan Team up for a Comedy Film?
Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly star opposite each other in a film.&nbsp;
Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly star opposite each other in a film. (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest, Instagram)

Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan Team up for a Comedy Film?

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood

Katrina Kaif might team up with Amitabh Bachchan for a slice-of-life comedy, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, whose last outing was the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on math wizard Anand Kumar.

A source told the publication that the movie has been tentatively titled Deadly. “The story is centered around a funeral, hence the name. It charts the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery and Katrina is very excited about the project”.

Also Read : COVID-19: Here’s How Katrina, Arjun, Saif Are Social Distancing

Loading...

The source added that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play the role of Katrina’s father but he still hasn’t given his final nod. “The film was supposed to go on floors in May but given the coronavirus outbreak it has been postponed. The makers are waiting for things to settle down”.

Katrina already has a few projects in her kitty. She will reportedly be starring in a supernatural comedy featuring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday. This is followed by the third instalment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Not just that, Katrina will also be part of a female superhero film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)

Also Read : COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Clap, Ring Bells

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Bollywood section for more stories.

    Loading...